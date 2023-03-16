IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Largest U.S. banks pledge $30 billion to stabilize First Republic Bank

  • Now Playing

    Japan and South Korea pledge closer ties at rare summit in Tokyo

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    China accuses U.S. of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok

    00:39

  • Imran Khan says he’s being treated like ‘some lethal terrorist’

    01:46

  • South Korea, U.S. hold biggest military drills in years

    00:47

  • Clashes in Pakistan as Imran Khan supporters obstruct his arrest

    01:21

  • U.S., U.K. and Australian nuclear sub deal is a threat to peace, China says

    01:24

  • Covid-19 mask guidance eased in Japan, but many will keep wearing them

    00:58

  • China's Xi calls for military to turn into 'Great Wall of Steel'

    01:16

  • Michelle Yeoh's family celebrate Oscar win in Malaysia

    01:08

  • Afghan women say they have nothing to celebrate on International Women's Day

    01:19

  • Japan's new rocket fails on first mission when second-stage engine malfunctions

    01:05

  • U.S. and China facing 'confrontation and conflict,' Beijing’s new foreign minister says

    02:05

  • Iran's Khamenei calls possible poisoning of students 'unforgivable'

    01:17

  • Protesters oppose new plan to compensate enslaved Koreans

    00:48

  • Huge fire destroys 3,000 dwellings in Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

    00:39

  • Huge fire breaks out in Hong Kong construction zone

    01:03

  • China rejects FBI comments that the Covid-19 pandemic originated from a Wuhan laboratory leak

    00:57

  • Hong Kong will ease most requirements for Covid-19 masks, but these residents will still wear them

    01:03

  • China needs to accept U.S. is a leader, Ambassador Burns says

    00:46

  • NBC News on board as U.S. surveillance flight intercepted by Chinese fighter jet

    01:44

NBC News

Japan and South Korea pledge closer ties at rare summit in Tokyo

00:42

Japan and South Korea agreed to resume regular visits between their leaders, in what Japan’s prime minister called a “big step” to rebuilding the two nations’ ties.March 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Japan and South Korea pledge closer ties at rare summit in Tokyo

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    China accuses U.S. of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok

    00:39

  • Imran Khan says he’s being treated like ‘some lethal terrorist’

    01:46

  • South Korea, U.S. hold biggest military drills in years

    00:47

  • Clashes in Pakistan as Imran Khan supporters obstruct his arrest

    01:21

  • U.S., U.K. and Australian nuclear sub deal is a threat to peace, China says

    01:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All