Watch: Japan’s husband-throwing event aims to strengthen marriage bonds

‘It’s really unusual’: Commentator discusses health of senior royals02:18
Kenyan pastor accused of cult that lures hundreds to their death02:25
- Now Playing
Watch: Japan’s husband-throwing event aims to strengthen marriage bonds01:17
- UP NEXT
Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks01:34
China reveals big drop in birth rate00:49
Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll01:14
Video shows fire ants forming rafts to survive Australia floods00:30
Heavy bombing in Gaza causes residents to flee00:54
Japanese I.T. company apologizes for post office scandal in U.K.03:14
U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths03:28
U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region02:08
War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children02:14
North Korea no longer pursues reconciliation with South Korea00:36
New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas02:15
Search continues for Navy SEALs missing in Gulf of Aden01:01
Fredrick X brings in new era of Danish royalty with Australian-born queen03:10
Volcano erupts in Iceland, spewing lava toward a nearby settlement00:45
Israel-Hamas war reaches grim milestone of 100 days01:31
Volcano erupts in Iceland, forcing residents of town to evacuate01:19
Denmark gets a new king as Frederik X takes the throne00:58
‘It’s really unusual’: Commentator discusses health of senior royals02:18
Kenyan pastor accused of cult that lures hundreds to their death02:25
- Now Playing
Watch: Japan’s husband-throwing event aims to strengthen marriage bonds01:17
- UP NEXT
Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks01:34
China reveals big drop in birth rate00:49
Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll01:14
Play All