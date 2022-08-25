IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Japan’s national police chief will resign over fatal shooting of Shinzo Abe

01:07

Japan's National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura announced that he will resign over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.Aug. 25, 2022

