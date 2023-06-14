IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Japanese army trainee fatally shoots two instructors, injures another

Japanese army trainee fatally shoots two instructors, injures another

Two Japan Self Defense Force trainers were killed, and one injured, after an 18-year-old soldier opened fire on them during training at a military facility in central Japan, the country's defense ministry said. SDF General Yasunori Morishita told reporters that the military has “suspended all live-fire and explosives training” because of the incident.June 14, 2023

