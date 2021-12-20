Japanese billionaire returns after 12-day journey to International Space Station
Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa, his assistant and a Russian cosmonaut landed back on Earth on Monday after wrapping up the first visit by self-paying space tourists to the International Space Station in more than a decade.Dec. 20, 2021
