IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds mourn Israeli teen killed in Jerusalem twin bombings

    01:05

  • Two bombings in Jerusalem kill at least 1, injure 18

    00:30

  • Newborn killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian hospital, officials say

    00:50

  • Video shows violent scenes around Foxconn plant in China

    01:01

  • At least 1 dead after twin blasts at Jerusalem bus stops

    00:58

  • Indonesian earthquake kills at least 260 people

    01:27

  • Syrian refugee camp facing ISIS security threat and humanitarian crisis

    01:51

  • Saudi fans dance with joy at World Cup win over Argentina

    01:29

  • Hundreds killed, dozens missing after 5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

    02:22

  • Indonesian rescue workers race to find trapped victims after deadly earthquake

    01:01

  • Ukrainians brace for harsh winter amid power cuts, blackouts

    03:43

  • UN Security council condemns North Korea’s latest missile test

    00:20

  • Vice President Harris vows to ‘uphold international rules’ in South China Sea

    01:24

  • Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to ration their electricity use

    01:16

  • At least 38 killed by fire at wholesalers in central China

    00:35

  • Ukrainians see hopeful message in Banksy artwork

    01:33

  • Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for N.C. woman found dead in Mexico

    01:56

  • Hundreds trapped after deadly earthquake in Indonesia

    01:21

  • Crowds pack Kherson supermarket as it reopens with Ukrainian groceries

    01:00

  • Watch: Chaotic scenes in Doha as people attempt to get into World Cup fan zone

    01:04

NBC News

Japanese soccer fans erupt in celebration after World Cup upset over Germany

00:52

Celebrations exploded in Qatar and across Japan after the Japanese national soccer team stunned four-time champions Germany with a 2-1 win in the World Cup group stage.Nov. 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds mourn Israeli teen killed in Jerusalem twin bombings

    01:05

  • Two bombings in Jerusalem kill at least 1, injure 18

    00:30

  • Newborn killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian hospital, officials say

    00:50

  • Video shows violent scenes around Foxconn plant in China

    01:01

  • At least 1 dead after twin blasts at Jerusalem bus stops

    00:58

  • Indonesian earthquake kills at least 260 people

    01:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All