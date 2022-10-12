IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Japanese rocket instructed to self-destruct minutes after liftoff

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    NASA’s ‘DART’ mission succeeds in changing asteroid’s orbit

    01:30

  • Fall foliage is so bright this year that it’s visible from space

    01:39

  • Get a first look at the updated National Air and Space Museum

    03:26

  • SpaceX flight set to arrive at International Space Station

    00:26

  • SpaceX launches four-member crew to International Space Station

    02:11

  • Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch international crew to ISS

    03:33

  • Nagin Cox reflects on her journey to the top NASA’s jet propulsion lab

    07:23

  • SpaceX to launch American, Russian to International Space Station

    02:37

  • NASA to launch first female led SpaceX mission to International Space Station

    06:54

  • NASA successfully deflects asteroid in defense test

    02:44

  • NASA's DART spacecraft hits asteroid in historic planetary defense test 

    07:20

  • NASA prepares to hit asteroid in test mission

    15:06

  • NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid

    01:38

  • Watch: NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid

    01:36

  • ‘It’s better to plan for it now’: NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid to test planetary defense

    03:55

  • NASA scientist shares latest on Artemis launch, asteroid mission

    04:00

  • Historic all-female Delta flight inspires young girls in STEM

    04:01

  • NASA set to intentionally crash spacecraft into asteroid to ‘nudge’ it

    03:08

  • NASA planning to slam spacecraft into asteroid for a save-the-planet experiment

    01:45

NBC News

Japanese rocket instructed to self-destruct minutes after liftoff

00:50

The Japanese space agency said its Epsilon-6 rocket carrying eight payloads malfunctioned just after liftoff on Wednesday. The rocket experienced an unidentified "abnormality" and its flight had to be aborted by a self-destruction command less than seven minutes after takeoff from the Uchinoura Space Center.Oct. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Japanese rocket instructed to self-destruct minutes after liftoff

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    NASA’s ‘DART’ mission succeeds in changing asteroid’s orbit

    01:30

  • Fall foliage is so bright this year that it’s visible from space

    01:39

  • Get a first look at the updated National Air and Space Museum

    03:26

  • SpaceX flight set to arrive at International Space Station

    00:26

  • SpaceX launches four-member crew to International Space Station

    02:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All