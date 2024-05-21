IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Passenger dies after severe turbulence, Elvis' granddaughter fights to save Graceland, and Trump's account shares video referencing 'unified Reich'

Japanese town blocks off viral view of Mount Fuji
May 21, 202401:08
    Japanese town blocks off viral view of Mount Fuji

    01:08
Japanese town blocks off viral view of Mount Fuji

01:08

Japanese authorities erected a barrier at the site of a popular spot to take photos of the country’s famous Mount Fuji. The drastic decision to block the view of Mt. Fuji symbolizes tensions across the country as Japan reckons with the consequences of its tourism boom, driven by pent-up demand after the pandemic.May 21, 2024

