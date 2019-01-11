U.S. news

Jayme Closs' family 'so grateful' after girl found alive

01:35

Jayme Closs' aunt and uncle say they were shocked and grateful to learn she had been found alive in Northern Wisconsin.Jan. 11, 2019

  • Jayme Closs' family 'so grateful' after girl found alive

    01:35

  • Furloughed employees say they can’t afford their kids’ therapy

    01:50

  • Trump: I never said Mexico would directly pay for a wall (he did)

    05:13

  • Lawrence: Trump's 'big lie' collapsed today

    14:42

  • Steve King, Donald Trump, and why this is not about the wall

    07:19

  • Trump 'Art of the Deal' co-author: It’s been fraud all along

    08:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All