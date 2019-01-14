Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect charged in court

Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect charged in Wisconsin court 01:58 copied!

Jake Patterson, the man accused of kidnapping Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs and killing her parents made his first video appearance in court. Patterson was formally charged with two counts of intentional homicide and one count each of kidnapping and armed burglary. The 13-year-old Closs was found alive and safe 70 miles from her home. She is now with family.

Read More