Jeffries: House passed TikTok bill in 'decisive and bipartisan fashion'
March 13, 202400:48
    Jeffries: House passed TikTok bill in 'decisive and bipartisan fashion'

Jeffries: House passed TikTok bill in 'decisive and bipartisan fashion'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., was asked about the House of Representatives passing a bill that could ban TikTok if the company does not divest from its China-based parent company ByteDance. He encouraged his colleagues in the Senate to "evaluate the merits" of the legislation as its future remains uncertain.March 13, 2024

    Jeffries: House passed TikTok bill in 'decisive and bipartisan fashion'

