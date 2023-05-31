IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jeffries reaffirms he will support Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal

    McCarthy on debt limit deal: 'The American people are going to win'

  • US House set to vote on debt ceiling deal despite opposition

  • House and Senate to vote on Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal

  • House Freedom Caucus members say debt limit deal 'fails completely'

  • A debt ceiling deal is made. Will it pass Congress?

  • Biden and McCarthy race to finalize debt ceiling deal

  • The debt limit bill will ‘absolutely pass,’ Rep. Johnson says

  • White House negotiator on ‘responsible tone’ of debt ceiling plan

  • Debt ceiling talks: Tentative deal struck to avert default

  • Debt ceiling deal reached in principle

  • Biden and McCarthy reach tentative deal to lift U.S.’ debt ceiling

  • McCarthy says House will vote on Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling

  • Sources: Tentative agreement reached on debt limit deal

  • Countdown to default: Is a debt ceiling deal finally on the horizon?

  • Biden and McCarthy’s teams still negotiating over U.S. debt limit

  • Jeffries: Biden continues to 'hold the line' against 'devastating' cuts

  • McCarthy: Trump said to get a 'good agreement' on debt limit talks

  • U.S. credit rating could be downgraded if government defaults

  • US faces possible credit rating downgrade amid debt limit crisis

Jeffries reaffirms he will support Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said he would support the debt ceiling deal negotiated by President Biden and Speaker McCarthy. He admitted the legislation was not perfect for his party's priorities but they "cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good."May 31, 2023

