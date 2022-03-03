JetBlue pilot removed from cockpit fails breathalyzer test
According to NFTA officials, a JetBlue pilot noticed his co-pilot 52-year-old James Clifton was "impaired" and smelled of alcohol before a flight from Buffalo, New York to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials say Clifton was given a breathalyzer and his BAC registered a .17. WGRZ reports.March 3, 2022
