    Jewelry collection linked to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany up for auction

NBC News

Jewelry collection linked to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany up for auction

01:29

The 700-piece jewelry collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten could sell for more than $150 million. But the auction has prompted criticism over the way Horten's husband built his retail empire.May 10, 2023

