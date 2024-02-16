IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jewish rapper Matisyahu calls out venue after cancelled show
Feb. 16, 202401:44
    Jewish rapper Matisyahu calls out venue after cancelled show

Jewish rapper Matisyahu calls out venue after cancelled show

01:44

Jewish rapper Matisyahu accused staff at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson, Ariz., of antisemitism after his scheduled show was cancelled on short notice.Feb. 16, 2024

