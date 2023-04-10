Jewish visitors are escorted by Israeli police as they tour Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

- Now Playing
Jewish visitors are escorted by Israeli police as they tour Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound00:47
Israel launches rare airstrike on south Lebanon in response to rocket attack00:48
Rockets fired from inside Lebanon, at least one hits village in northern Israel01:00
Renewed confrontation between Israeli police and worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque00:37
Saudi Arabia and Iran’s foreign ministers meet in Beijing easing 7 years of tensions00:37
Israeli police clash with worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque as tensions rise01:52
Watch: Man throws yogurt on Iranian women for not wearing hijabs00:50
Huge protests in Israel 'force Netanyahu to pause judicial reforms'00:40
Pentagon: Airstrikes on Iran-affiliated sites in Syria were ‘proportionate and deliberate’02:33
U.S. contractor killed in drone strike on coalition base in Syria00:37
Angry Israelis stage 'Day of Shutdown' over judicial reforms01:17
Line drawn on 'day of resistance' as Israelis protest judicial reforms00:42
Deadly flash floods hit parts of Turkey recovering from earthquake01:57
Three wounded in Tel Aviv after Israel carries out occupied West Bank raid03:29
Israeli protesters hold 'day of resistance' over plans to overhaul judiciary00:45
U.S. remains committed to fighting ISIS, Austin says during Baghdad trip01:18
Israeli police use stun grenades to disperse protesters angered by judicial reforms01:11
Palestinians describe rampage by Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank01:34
Israel strikes Gaza amid growing tensions in the occupied West Bank03:36
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City after deadly West Bank raid sparks rocket fire00:41
