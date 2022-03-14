IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jill Biden: 'My heart has ached watching videos of Ukraine'

01:18

First lady Jill Biden spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and condemned the "senselessness" of attacks against Ukrainian citizens during her speech at the International Women of Courage Award Ceremony.March 14, 2022

