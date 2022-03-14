Jill Biden: 'My heart has ached watching videos of Ukraine'
01:18
First lady Jill Biden spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and condemned the "senselessness" of attacks against Ukrainian citizens during her speech at the International Women of Courage Award Ceremony.March 14, 2022
UP NEXT
White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine
04:57
Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion
04:19
Harris visits eastern NATO countries to ease concerns over Russian aggression
03:05
Biden designates Colombia as 'major non-NATO ally' in bilateral meeting
01:18
Stephen Miller sues Jan. 6 committee to block subpoena for phone records
02:01
U.S. intel officials discuss Russian capabilities at Senate worldwide threats hearing