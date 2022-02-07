Jill Biden: 'I was disappointed' free community college was removed from Build Back Better
First Lady Jill Biden spoke at an event to stress the importance of community colleges and admitted she was "disappointed" that the Build Back Better social spending plan would not include two years of tuition-free community college for those interested.Feb. 7, 2022
