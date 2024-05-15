IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jimmy Carter’s grandson says former president’s life is nearing ‘the end’
The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter said that the 99-year-old is “coming to the end,” but joked “he’s still there.” Jason Carter spoke at the Rosalynn Carter Georgia Mental Health Forum, the first forum held since Rosalynn Carter’s death.May 15, 2024

