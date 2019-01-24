Biden on liking Republicans: 'Bless me father for I have sinned'

NBC News

Joe Biden jokes about forgiveness for liking Republicans

00:49

Former Vice President Joe Biden took criticism for supporting a Michigan Republican, but dismissed it with a joke saying "bless me father for I have sinned."Jan. 24, 2019

