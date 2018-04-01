Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

News

Joey Chestnut sets new record at Nathan's hot dog eating contest

Fans at the Coney Island competition were excited to watch Joey "Jaws" Chestnut set a new record by downing 74 hot dogs in the annual contest.Jul.04.2018

NBC News Pop Culture

  • Joey Chestnut sets new record at Nathan's hot dog eating contest

    00:43

  • ‘Donnadorable’ chats with Instagram star Bryce Xavier

    03:16

  • Test your 4th of July knowledge with these fun questions

    05:27

  • The countdown is on for Macy’s Firework Spectacular, hosted by ‘American Ninja Warrior’ duo

    02:38

  • Katharine McPhee is now engaged to David Foster

    00:34

  • Why Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is laughing at a Trump tweet

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News