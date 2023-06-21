IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    John Durham discusses 'sobering' report on FBI's handling of Trump-Russia probe

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    Biden holds meeting on 'possibilities and the risks' of AI

    03:07

  • House GOP presents bill to block public access to service members’ military records

    04:06

  • Supreme Court upholds law protecting Native families in adoption cases

    03:18

  • Biden praises companies using 'upfront pricing' to end junk fees

    03:06

  • GOP Rep. Mark Green announces committee investigation into Mayorkas

    01:45

  • Juneteenth becoming federal holiday shows progress of America, says Biden

    02:10

  • Biden says anecdote on government docs ‘not a reference’ to Trump

    01:32

  • Sen. Graham condemns 'irresponsible' calls for violence amid Trump indictment

    01:52

  • Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified docs probe

    02:49

  • Trump: ‘I am an innocent man’

    06:03

  • White House not commenting on Trump indictment for classified documents

    01:19

  • Timeline: Trump indicted in classified docs probe

    02:44

  • Biden denounces 'hateful bills' targeting transgender youth

    03:06

  • Biden discusses response to Canadian wildfires and smoke

    01:16

  • Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in voting rights case

    03:22

  • Schumer calls for additional personnel to fight 'unprecedented wildfires' in Canada

    01:30

  • GOP lawmakers bring House business to a halt amid debt deal protest

    03:50

  • McConnell: Defense spending in debt ceiling deal is 'totally inadequate'

    01:17

  • Why some Republican lawmakers are joining Democrats to block the gas stove bill

    03:18

NBC News

John Durham discusses 'sobering' report on FBI's handling of Trump-Russia probe

08:14

Former special counsel John Durham discussed his report on the FBI's handling of the investigation into allegations surrounding the Trump campaign's relationship with Russia during the 2016 election at a House Judiciary Committee hearing.June 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    John Durham discusses 'sobering' report on FBI's handling of Trump-Russia probe

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    Biden holds meeting on 'possibilities and the risks' of AI

    03:07

  • House GOP presents bill to block public access to service members’ military records

    04:06

  • Supreme Court upholds law protecting Native families in adoption cases

    03:18

  • Biden praises companies using 'upfront pricing' to end junk fees

    03:06

  • GOP Rep. Mark Green announces committee investigation into Mayorkas

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All