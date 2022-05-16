IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders

    03:04

  • Jen Psaki thanks Biden, her press team and reporters in final White House briefing

    03:36

  • Biden calls on retailers, manufacturers to help tackle infant formula shortage

    01:40

  • Senate Democrats’ bill to keep abortions legal nationwide fails

    03:57

  • McCarthy criticizes DHS disinformation board as 'un-American abuse of power'

    01:43

  • Manchin announces he will vote against abortion bill

    01:24

  • House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package

    02:56

  • McConnell criticizes 'extreme' abortion bill proposed by Democrats

    01:56

  • Schumer calls for passage of abortion bill to protect 'fundamental rights of women'

    01:26

  • Paris Hilton pushes for congregate care reform during White House visit

    03:27

  • Biden goes on defensive over inflation: It's 'my top domestic priority'

    02:23

  • McConnell asked Biden to advance standalone Ukraine aid package: 'We need to do this quickly'

    00:52

  • Secy. Yellen: Overturning Roe v. Wade would have 'very damaging effects on the economy'

    01:42

  • Biden continues infrastructure push as Democratic candidates focus elsewhere

    02:35

  • New study shows impact of child tax credit payments for families

    05:33

  • Giuliani cancels appearance with Jan. 6 committee

    02:59

  • Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

    03:00

  • Here's what could happen if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    02:10

  • Psaki congratulates Karine Jean-Pierre on being named new White House press secretary

    02:53

  • Democrats turn outrage into motivation after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak

    04:26

NBC News

John Fetterman posts video to Twitter as he recovers from stroke

00:30

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, posted a video to Twitter as he recovers from a stroke he suffered just days ahead of the state's primary.May 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders

    03:04

  • Jen Psaki thanks Biden, her press team and reporters in final White House briefing

    03:36

  • Biden calls on retailers, manufacturers to help tackle infant formula shortage

    01:40

  • Senate Democrats’ bill to keep abortions legal nationwide fails

    03:57

  • McCarthy criticizes DHS disinformation board as 'un-American abuse of power'

    01:43

  • Manchin announces he will vote against abortion bill

    01:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All