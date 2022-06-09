IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    John Leguizamo celebrates Hispanic, Latin culture in new musical 'Kiss My Aztec!'

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    What the Corinthian Colleges case tells us about student loan relief

    03:30

  • Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation encouraging kindness to address nation’s mental health crisis

    06:32

  • How the Jan. 6 hearings will shape the DOJ’s investigation

    03:35

  • The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny

    04:36

  • Putin issues new threats over weapons U.S. is sending to Ukraine

    03:32

  • Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

    04:11

  • Addressing America’s gun violence crisis beyond mass shootings

    02:11

  • Jan. 6 hearings to reveal who funded the insurrection

    03:27

  • Tony Nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz on the 'familiar chaos' that led to her remake of "The Skin of Our Teeth"

    04:15

  • New calls for more mental health resources in schools in wake of mass shootings

    02:36

  • Childcare expert says end of free meal program will be “apocalyptic”

    03:15

  • The conservative movement to expand the scope of the Second Amendment

    05:16

  • 'It’s a grim situation': Russia’s war on Ukraine surpasses 100 days

    03:20

  • Texas AG Candidate on why Ken Paxton must go

    03:02

  • Congress works to push through gun reform legislation

    04:08

  • Uvalde victims suing gun manufacturer face long road to justice

    02:50

  • Rep. Swalwell: ‘Frustrating’ to see DOJ drop contempt case against Mark Meadows

    03:43

  • Hurricane Agatha leaves trail of destruction on Mexico's Pacific coast

    01:04

  • Advocate says Title 42 shows what kind of nation we are trying to become

    05:48

NBC News

John Leguizamo celebrates Hispanic, Latin culture in new musical 'Kiss My Aztec!'

02:41

NBC Latino's Raul Reyes sat down with comedy legend John Leguizamo, who shared how he is celebrating Hispanic and Latin culture in his new musical, "Kiss My Aztec!" Luguizamo shares the inspiration behind the production and what he hopes audiences will take away from the musical.June 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    John Leguizamo celebrates Hispanic, Latin culture in new musical 'Kiss My Aztec!'

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    What the Corinthian Colleges case tells us about student loan relief

    03:30

  • Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation encouraging kindness to address nation’s mental health crisis

    06:32

  • How the Jan. 6 hearings will shape the DOJ’s investigation

    03:35

  • The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny

    04:36

  • Putin issues new threats over weapons U.S. is sending to Ukraine

    03:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All