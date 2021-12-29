IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • At least five killed in Colorado shootings

    03:27

  • Sister of missing Lake Tahoe skier: ‘Still hopeful’ brother will be rescued

    00:28
  • Now Playing

    John Madden, former Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster, dies at age 85

    00:02
  • UP NEXT

    Second time capsule discovered at former site of Robert E. Lee statue

    01:39

  • Winter weather creates travel nightmare on the roads and in the sky

    01:34

  • Kansas teen’s death ruled homicide after restrained by corrections officers

    01:51

  • Remains of MMA fighter missing since 2020 found in Missouri woods

    01:29

  • Westchester DA declines criminal charges for former Gov. Cuomo in harassment cases

    00:21

  • Family of teenage girl fatally shot by Los Angeles Police 'in complete shock'

    02:04

  • Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood

    00:57

  • Friend remembers California woman killed in Christmas shooting

    01:28

  • New hearing set to reconsider sentence for truck driver in deadly Colorado crash

    01:24

  • Watch: Body cam video shows officer firing gun in shooting that killed 14-year-old girl

    01:08

  • Video shows moments before teen was fatally shot in Burlington fitting room

    02:46

  • CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in half

    03:02

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines

    03:22

  • Thousands of flights canceled as Covid cases lead to staff shortages

    02:05

  • Winter weather in the West makes travel treacherous

    01:33

  • Holiday sales boom but many gifts get returned

    01:47

  • Technicians under pressure as retail pharmacies short on staff and capacity

    02:52

NBC News Channel

John Madden, former Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster, dies at age 85

00:02

Madden, who led the Raiders to a Super Bowl win in 1977 and went on to a legendary broadcasting career, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85.Dec. 29, 2021

  • At least five killed in Colorado shootings

    03:27

  • Sister of missing Lake Tahoe skier: ‘Still hopeful’ brother will be rescued

    00:28
  • Now Playing

    John Madden, former Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster, dies at age 85

    00:02
  • UP NEXT

    Second time capsule discovered at former site of Robert E. Lee statue

    01:39

  • Winter weather creates travel nightmare on the roads and in the sky

    01:34

  • Kansas teen’s death ruled homicide after restrained by corrections officers

    01:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All