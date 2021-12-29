John Madden, former Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster, dies at age 85

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At least five killed in Colorado shootings03:27
Sister of missing Lake Tahoe skier: ‘Still hopeful’ brother will be rescued00:28
Now Playing
John Madden, former Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster, dies at age 8500:02
UP NEXT
Second time capsule discovered at former site of Robert E. Lee statue01:39
Winter weather creates travel nightmare on the roads and in the sky01:34
Kansas teen’s death ruled homicide after restrained by corrections officers01:51
Remains of MMA fighter missing since 2020 found in Missouri woods01:29
Westchester DA declines criminal charges for former Gov. Cuomo in harassment cases00:21
Family of teenage girl fatally shot by Los Angeles Police 'in complete shock'02:04
Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood00:57
Friend remembers California woman killed in Christmas shooting01:28
New hearing set to reconsider sentence for truck driver in deadly Colorado crash01:24
Watch: Body cam video shows officer firing gun in shooting that killed 14-year-old girl01:08
Video shows moments before teen was fatally shot in Burlington fitting room02:46
CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in half03:02
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines03:22
Thousands of flights canceled as Covid cases lead to staff shortages02:05
Winter weather in the West makes travel treacherous01:33
Holiday sales boom but many gifts get returned01:47
Technicians under pressure as retail pharmacies short on staff and capacity02:52
John Madden, former Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster, dies at age 8500:02
Madden, who led the Raiders to a Super Bowl win in 1977 and went on to a legendary broadcasting career, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85.Dec. 29, 2021
At least five killed in Colorado shootings03:27
Sister of missing Lake Tahoe skier: ‘Still hopeful’ brother will be rescued00:28
Now Playing
John Madden, former Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster, dies at age 8500:02
UP NEXT
Second time capsule discovered at former site of Robert E. Lee statue01:39
Winter weather creates travel nightmare on the roads and in the sky01:34
Kansas teen’s death ruled homicide after restrained by corrections officers01:51