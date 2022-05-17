IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Johnny Cash water tower springs leak after vandalism in Arkansas

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial

    03:32

  • Humans of New York, former student raise $1.2 million for teacher’s debate program

    01:47

  • Watch the top moments from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    03:09

  • Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music

    03:25

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

    02:35

  • Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ and his big break on ‘SNL’

    07:45

  • Kathy Barnette surging in Pennsylvania Republican primary

    04:07

  • Judy Gold speaks out on increasing threats and censorship for comedians

    06:54

  • Sam Rockwell on challenging himself with role in 'American Buffalo'

    07:24

  • Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias reflects on career, looks forward to historic Dodgers Stadium shows

    02:36

  • Amber Heard details alleged sexual assault from ex-husband Johnny Depp

    04:13

  • Heard explains thought process for staying in Depp relationship: ‘It couldn’t get worse than this, right?’

    03:36

  • Heard recounts violent 2015 altercation with Depp: ‘I don’t know how I survived’

    11:18

  • Amber Heard takes the stand recounting alleged abuse by ex Johnny Depp

    04:26

  • Amber Heard recounts alleged abuse during Johnny Depp defamation trial

    05:16

  • How nonprofit Gold House empowers AAPI community

    03:46

  • Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl

    00:32

  • Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations 

    04:50

  • Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies in defamation trial

    03:23

NBC News Channel

Johnny Cash water tower springs leak after vandalism in Arkansas

01:56

Kingsland, Arkansas, is known as the birthplace of music legend Johnny Cash. A water tower with his image in the town is now leaking thousands of gallons of water per day after a vandal fired a well-placed shot that some find amusing. KARK’s Caitrin Assaf reports.May 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Johnny Cash water tower springs leak after vandalism in Arkansas

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial

    03:32

  • Humans of New York, former student raise $1.2 million for teacher’s debate program

    01:47

  • Watch the top moments from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    03:09

  • Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music

    03:25

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

    02:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All