Johnny Depp plays U.K. rock concert in wake of defamation trial victory

- Now Playing
Johnny Depp plays U.K. rock concert in wake of defamation trial victory01:27
- UP NEXT
Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict02:47
How Depp-Heard verdict may influence future domestic abuse survivors coming forward02:53
Depp's lawyers say claims against actor were ‘defamatory and unsupported by any evidence’01:07
Analysis: Jury discounted video evidence, Heard's testimony of being a victim at Depp's hands02:21
Depp's lawyers say claims against actor were ‘defamatory and unsupported by any evidence’00:56
'The jury gave me my life back': Depp celebrates defamation lawsuit victory against Heard03:05
Amber Heard 'heartbroken' after jury sides with Johnny Depp in defamation case01:28
Watch jury award Johnny Depp $15 million in defamation suit against Amber Heard09:27
Las Vegas Elvis impersonators 'all shook up' over legal threats01:57
First Asian-American lead cast in Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen'04:50
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban share sweet moment on concert stage00:49
Royal family prepares for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee04:52
Visitor to the Louvre in Paris attempts to vandalize Mona Lisa00:31
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes Tom Cruise’s biggest box office debut02:47
Elon Musk weighs in on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial02:33
Jury deliberations are underway in Depp-Heard $50 million defamation trial03:33
Analysis: The importance of Amber Heard’s legal team’s First Amendment argument07:57
Jury deliberations start in Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial, key moments from closing arguments08:02
Depp’s attorney on Heard’s claims: ‘The First Amendment’ doesn’t protect lies’01:19
- Now Playing
Johnny Depp plays U.K. rock concert in wake of defamation trial victory01:27
- UP NEXT
Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict02:47
How Depp-Heard verdict may influence future domestic abuse survivors coming forward02:53
Depp's lawyers say claims against actor were ‘defamatory and unsupported by any evidence’01:07
Analysis: Jury discounted video evidence, Heard's testimony of being a victim at Depp's hands02:21
Depp's lawyers say claims against actor were ‘defamatory and unsupported by any evidence’00:56
Play All