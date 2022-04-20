IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Johnny Depp recounts moment his finger was severed in disagreement with Amber Heard

03:01

During his testimony in the trial of the defamation lawsuit he filed against his former wife, Johnny Depp recounted a disagreement that took place in 2015 that led to the tip of his finger being severed. Depp said, “I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed and I was looking directly at my bones sticking out."April 20, 2022

