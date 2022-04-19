IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Johnny Depp takes stand to 'clear' name in defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp takes stand to 'clear' name in defamation trial against Amber Heard

In an attempt to “clear” his name Johnny Depp took the stand to testify during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard. Depp said, “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Mrs. Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”April 19, 2022

