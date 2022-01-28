Jonathan Van Ness discusses motivations behind ‘Getting Curious’ Netflix series

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mississippi mayor withholds library funding over LGBTQ+ books01:45
Now Playing
Jonathan Van Ness discusses motivations behind ‘Getting Curious’ Netflix series06:24
UP NEXT
Body of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, gay rights activist and brother of Miami's former mayor, found in Florida landfill01:51
'Scream' actor Jasmin Savoy Brown wants queer people to 'feel represented' in new film03:58
'Trans Handy Ma'am' builds huge TikTok following01:47
American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could become first out nonbinary Winter Olympian03:20
Mountaineer flies trans Pride flag on world's highest peaks00:27
Former Russian model Julia Lemigova reflects on being the first openly gay woman in ‘Real Housewives’ franchise04:01
Lion House offers safe haven to homeless LGBTQ youth03:34
Colorado activist works to raise awareness of missing LGBTQ people: 'No one really cares. And that's an injustice.'01:51
Swimmer’s records spark debate over trans athletes in women’s sports03:39
An LGBTQ book is being banned across the U.S. What’s all the fuss about?03:42
South Dakota governor proposes transgender athlete ban01:56
How one Colorado family is raising their kids without gender expectations04:27
Chile to join 30 other countries in legalizing same-sex marriage02:01
Closing arguments delivered in Jussie Smollett alleged hate crime hoax trial02:28
‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage01:38
'We stand with trans kids': Hundreds rally in Minnesota to show support for transgender child01:45
Michigan teacher resigns after being told to take down pride flag02:11
J.K. Rowling slams transgender activists for posting her home address on Twitter02:47
Jonathan Van Ness discusses motivations behind ‘Getting Curious’ Netflix series06:24
The “Queer Eye” star talks with NBC News’ Elaina Patton about the gender binary in the hallmark episode of “Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness.”Jan. 28, 2022
Mississippi mayor withholds library funding over LGBTQ+ books01:45
Now Playing
Jonathan Van Ness discusses motivations behind ‘Getting Curious’ Netflix series06:24
UP NEXT
Body of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, gay rights activist and brother of Miami's former mayor, found in Florida landfill01:51
'Scream' actor Jasmin Savoy Brown wants queer people to 'feel represented' in new film03:58
'Trans Handy Ma'am' builds huge TikTok following01:47
American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could become first out nonbinary Winter Olympian03:20