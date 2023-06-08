IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Watch: Joran van der Sloot handed over to U.S. authorities in Peru

00:38

Joran van der Sloot, who has been long suspected of playing a role in the disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has been handed over to U.S. authorities in Peru. Despite never having been prosecuted for kidnapping or murder in the Holloway case, van der Sloot has been indicted in Alabama for alleged wire fraud and extortion.June 8, 2023

