Judge to Alex Murdaugh: 'The monster you've become' killed Maggie and Paul

Can ChatGPT fool a high school teacher? We put one to the test10:33
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murders of wife and son01:50
- Now Playing
Judge to Alex Murdaugh: 'The monster you've become' killed Maggie and Paul00:49
- UP NEXT
Former 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star sentenced to life in prison01:48
Drone video shows market roof collapsed by snow in California00:33
Moments of intense grief as families of victims of Florida shooting spree meet01:08
Texas hit by extreme winter weather00:19
At least three reported tornadoes across South02:22
Major GOP stars to skip CPAC conference02:21
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Clark Atlanta University student-athlete01:34
'Justice was done today,' says prosecution following Murdaugh's guilty verdict05:22
Car insurance rate soaring in U.S.01:41
Jalen Carter attends NFL Combine after surrendering to police in response to misdemeanor charges01:28
Ohio train derailment: New area of concern revealed by NTSB01:51
Aviation scares causing FAA, NTSB to launch investigations01:59
Breaking down the guilty verdict in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial04:20
Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murders of wife and son04:03
Full special report: Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murders of wife and son13:02
Boston doctor taking care of homeless population for decades02:01
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of double murder05:13
Can ChatGPT fool a high school teacher? We put one to the test10:33
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murders of wife and son01:50
- Now Playing
Judge to Alex Murdaugh: 'The monster you've become' killed Maggie and Paul00:49
- UP NEXT
Former 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star sentenced to life in prison01:48
Drone video shows market roof collapsed by snow in California00:33
Moments of intense grief as families of victims of Florida shooting spree meet01:08
Play All