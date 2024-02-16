IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge cites history of Trump Org. in $355 million ruling
Judge Arthur Engoron cited previous fraud and "persistent violation" of laws as factors in his $355 million judgement against President Trump in his civil business fraud trial.Feb. 16, 2024

