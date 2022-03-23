Judge Jackson: Language used on the bench matters

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., questioned Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about using terms like non-citizen instead of illegal immigrant. Jackson responded by saying judges are “required to write our opinions, to explain our decisions” and that language used on the bench is important. March 23, 2022
