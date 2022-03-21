IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson shares her view of the law, decision making process in opening statements

    05:10

  • Full remarks: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers opening statement at confirmation hearing

    12:20
  • Now Playing

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson discusses past decisions: 'I also believe in transparency'

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Booker: Senate poised to 'break another barrier' with Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

    02:11

  • Hawley questions Jackson’s ‘leniency’ on child porn offender sentences during opening statement

    03:25

  • Cruz criticizes Democrats for past 'disgraceful behavior' at Supreme Court nomination hearings

    02:53

  • Whitehouse slams Republicans for claims that prior SCOTUS nominees were result of 'dark money'

    01:45

  • Graham suggests Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination was backed by 'the most liberal people'

    00:45

  • Grassley: We will conduct thorough, exhaustive examination of Judge Jackson’s record, views

    02:52

  • Durbin praises Ketanji Brown Jackson's 'considerable' past experience in opening statement

    02:28

  • Historic Supreme Court hearings set to begin for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    04:57

  • White House preps Supreme Court nominee ahead of hearings

    02:14

  • Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Ketanji Brown Jackson

    01:57

  • Historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday

    01:29

  • Democrats draw parallels between Ukraine's fight for democracy and protections back home

    01:16

  • Congress hears from students and officials about threats to HBCUs

    03:22

  • Exclusive: Angelina Jolie on passage of Violence Against Women Act

    06:11

  • Shalanda Young confirmed as first Black woman to lead White House budget office

    00:15

  • Manchin denies support for Biden's Federal Reserve Board nominee

    03:13

  • White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

NBC News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson discusses past decisions: 'I also believe in transparency'

01:38

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson discussed her past written decisions in her opening statement for her Supreme Court nomination hearings and shared how she was prepared to answer questions on her past experiences.March 21, 2022

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson shares her view of the law, decision making process in opening statements

    05:10

  • Full remarks: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers opening statement at confirmation hearing

    12:20
  • Now Playing

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson discusses past decisions: 'I also believe in transparency'

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Booker: Senate poised to 'break another barrier' with Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

    02:11

  • Hawley questions Jackson’s ‘leniency’ on child porn offender sentences during opening statement

    03:25

  • Cruz criticizes Democrats for past 'disgraceful behavior' at Supreme Court nomination hearings

    02:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All