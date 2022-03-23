‘I hope to inspire’ young people: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Jackson faces heated questions, tense exchanges on Day 3 of Supreme Court hearings01:43
Booker brings Jackson to tears expressing significance of nomination03:08
Judge Jackson: ‘What I regret’ is focus on ‘small subset’ of sentences during my hearing 03:41
Sasse warns 'jackassery' for on-camera moments in Congress could happen in Supreme Court02:37
Cruz and Durbin clash over questioning of Judge Jackson: 'You won't allow her to answer'01:52
Judge Jackson: ‘Intermediate scrutiny’ applies to gender discrimination cases02:56
Judge Jackson discusses importance of Supreme Court justices writing dissenting opinions03:22
Cornyn questions Judge Jackson on abortion, 'viability' of a fetus03:37
Graham presses Judge Jackson over handling of Kavanaugh confirmation process02:05
'The internet is feeding the beast': Graham directly addresses child porn offenders01:48
Graham accuses Judge Jackson of 'activism' in previous ruling on expedited removal04:51
Judge Jackson outlines factors considered when asked to 'revisit a precedent'02:15
Durbin fact checks Cornyn’s ‘war criminals’ allegations 03:39
Tillis asks Judge Jackson if 'compassion could lead to bad results' in sentencing05:03
Tillis warns against 'packing the court' during Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing01:57
Ossoff asks Jackson view on how Supreme Court should seek technical expertise04:15
Durbin criticizes some questioning of Judge Jackson as 'testing ground for conspiracy theories'03:29
Judge Jackson points to horizontal precedent in Don McGahn opinion02:25
Sen. Hawley questions Judge Jackson’s discretion, judgment07:43
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'Americans should be proud' of my Supreme Court nomination03:01
‘I hope to inspire’ young people: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson03:08
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said she hopes to inspire young people because it is “important that we all invest in our future and young people are the future.” March 23, 2022
UP NEXT
Jackson faces heated questions, tense exchanges on Day 3 of Supreme Court hearings01:43
Booker brings Jackson to tears expressing significance of nomination03:08
Judge Jackson: ‘What I regret’ is focus on ‘small subset’ of sentences during my hearing 03:41
Sasse warns 'jackassery' for on-camera moments in Congress could happen in Supreme Court02:37
Cruz and Durbin clash over questioning of Judge Jackson: 'You won't allow her to answer'01:52
Judge Jackson: ‘Intermediate scrutiny’ applies to gender discrimination cases02:56