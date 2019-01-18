Watch judge sentence ex-Chicago officer who killed black teen

Judge sentences former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke for murder of black teenager Laquan McDonald01:30
Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted in the murder of black teenager Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times as he walked away, was sentenced Friday to 6 years, 9 months in prison.
