Watch judge sentence ex-Chicago officer who killed black teen

Crime & Courts

Judge sentences former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke for murder of black teenager Laquan McDonald

01:30

Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted in the murder of black teenager Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times as he walked away, was sentenced Friday to 6 years, 9 months in prison.Jan. 18, 2019

