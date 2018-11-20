Julián Castro: Dems looking ‘toward a new generation of leadership’
In the newest installment of 'Off Script', former HUD Secretary Julián Castro discusses running for president as the nation weighs “whether we’re going to move forward” or become more “xenophobic and myopic.”
Julián Castro: Dems looking ‘toward a new generation of leadership’02:32
