June 2021: Penn. state lawmaker proposes bill for strengthening smoke alarm requirements
02:03
Share this -
copied
In June of 2021, Pennsylvania State Rep. Todd Polinchock proposed legislation that would strengthen smoke alarm requirements for housing in his state, requiring alarms that are harder to tamper with and last longer.Jan. 12, 2022
Now Playing
June 2021: Penn. state lawmaker proposes bill for strengthening smoke alarm requirements
02:03
UP NEXT
Off-duty LAPD officer killed while house-hunting with girlfriend
01:36
Human remains found in decades-old search for Indiana mother and children
01:51
Why January could be the best time to look for a new job
03:56
White House puts pressure on Senators Manchin, Sinema after Biden’s voting rights speech
03:24
Former Senator Harry Reid to lie in state at U.S. Capitol