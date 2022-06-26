June 26 — Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Gov. Hutchinson, Rep. Schiff

Rep. Ocasio- Cortez (D-N.Y.) joins Meet the Press for an exclusive interview to discuss the Democratic Party’s role in the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark) talks about what the Supreme Court decision means for his state. Rep. Schiff (D-Calif), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, discusses this past week’s hearings and plans going forward. Garrett Haake, Andrea Mitchell, Peggy Noonan and Kimberly Atkins Stohr join the Meet the Press roundtable.June 26, 2022