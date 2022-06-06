MTP NOW: June 6 — Sen. Murphy, Heart Surgeon vs. Heart Patient, 'Trump fatigue' in GOP primaries

Meet the Press NOW premieres. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) talks to Chuck about the state of gun reform regulations. Dasha Burns reports from Pennsylvania on the latest in Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s recovery. Natasha Korecki discusses the conundrum facing candidates who may want former President Trump’s endorsement, but not the chaos that comes with it. Marianna Sotomayor, Cornell Belcher and Brad Todd join the roundtable.June 6, 2022