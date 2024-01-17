IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jurors from Murdaugh murder trial to testify at jury tampering hearing

02:03

At a motion hearing in South Carolina, a judge ordered all 12 jurors from Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial to testify at his tampering hearing after lawyers accused court clerk Rebecca Hill of swaying jurors.Jan. 17, 2024

