    Jury awards Oregon woman $1 million in discrimination case

Jury awards Oregon woman $1 million in discrimination case

Rose Wakefield sued after a Beaverton gas station attendant refused to fill up her car and told her "I don't serve Black people." KGW's Alma McCarty reports.Jan. 27, 2023

