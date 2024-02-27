IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jury finds two men guilty of murder in Jam Master Jay killing
Feb. 27, 202401:43
    Jury finds two men guilty of murder in Jam Master Jay killing

Jury finds two men guilty of murder in Jam Master Jay killing

A jury found two men guilty of murder in the killing of hip-hop icon Jam Master Jay in 2002. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said the two men will be justly punished.Feb. 27, 2024

    Jury finds two men guilty of murder in Jam Master Jay killing

