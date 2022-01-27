IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What does Justice Breyer's retirement mean for fight over abortion rights?

    01:53

  • Full remarks: Justice Breyer joins Biden to announce retirement from Supreme Court

    13:12

  • 'It's long overdue': Biden commits to nominating first Black woman to the Supreme Court

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Justice Breyer announces Supreme Court retirement, reflects on love of teaching

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    Biden praises Breyer as an 'exemplary justice' as he announces retirement

    02:12

  • Measuring Justice Breyer’s lasting legacy of liberal opinions

    03:44

  • What lies ahead for Supreme Court contenders

    03:31

  • Biden expected to nominate first Black woman to Supreme Court

    00:54

  • Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    02:01

  • A look into the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

    15:15

  • Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    02:33

  • Who is on Biden’s Supreme Court shortlist?

    02:03

  • Senate Democrats hope to move fast with Biden’s Supreme Court pick

    01:30

  • White House: Biden stands by commitment to nominate Black woman to Supreme Court

    00:40

  • How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public

    03:40

  • Will Justice Breyer's replacement alter direction of Supreme Court?

    04:25

  • How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement?

    03:14

  • Analysis: Democrats’ expectations following Supreme Court Justice Breyer retirement announcement 

    01:55

  • Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at end of current term

    03:59

  • Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother

    06:07

NBC News

Justice Breyer announces Supreme Court retirement, reflects on love of teaching

04:25

Justice Stephen Breyer told reporters at the White House about his message to future generations on choosing justice and addressing the “experiment” of America.Jan. 27, 2022

  • What does Justice Breyer's retirement mean for fight over abortion rights?

    01:53

  • Full remarks: Justice Breyer joins Biden to announce retirement from Supreme Court

    13:12

  • 'It's long overdue': Biden commits to nominating first Black woman to the Supreme Court

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Justice Breyer announces Supreme Court retirement, reflects on love of teaching

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    Biden praises Breyer as an 'exemplary justice' as he announces retirement

    02:12

  • Measuring Justice Breyer’s lasting legacy of liberal opinions

    03:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All