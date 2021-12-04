IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Justice Department launches civil rights investigation into Mount Vernon police

    01:05

  • Former Ohio deputy charged in murder of Casey Goodson Jr.

    02:02

  • NYC woman that drove through BLM protest goes to court

    04:45

  • 'Jury system works': Prosecutor in Arbery trial reacts to guilty verdict

    01:05

  • Watch: Crowd reacts to guilty verdict of 3 men in Ahmaud Arbery murder

    02:16

  • Watch: Judge reads guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery trial

    05:39

  • Jury set to deliberate after closing arguments in trial about Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

    02:27

  • Watch: Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down in tears as jury reads verdict

    02:01

  • How 1 youth organization is empowering kids and their community

    04:05

  • Addressing the mental health, trauma that Black women face in America

    04:50

  • Push for clemency as Julius Jones execution nears in Oklahoma

    03:39

  • Henry Montgomery granted parole after nearly 58 years behind bars

    03:38

  • Travis McMichael describes moment he shot Ahmaud Arbery in testimony

    04:32

  • Cynt Marshall talks about how she became first Black female CEO of an NBA team

    06:22

  • Attorney in Ahmaud Arbery trial apologizes for 'Black pastor' comment 

    03:17

  • Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee speaks out about racist attack

    01:57

  • Ahmaud Arbery murder trial: 911 calls played for jury

    02:53

  • Watch key moments from Kyle Rittenhouse testimony during double homicide trial

    04:41

  • Cevallos: 'Rittenhouse has been masterfully trained' in double homicide trial

    04:39

  • Black principal loses job after allegedly teaching critical race theory in Texas

    05:26

Justice Department launches civil rights investigation into Mount Vernon police

01:05

The U.S. Justice Department launched a civil rights investigation into the Mount Vernon Police Department.Dec. 4, 2021

