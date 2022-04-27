IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Juvenile suspect arrested in case of missing Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead

Juvenile suspect arrested in case of missing Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead

Officials announced a juvenile suspect was arrested in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said the suspect was “known” to the victim. Iliana "Lily" M. Peters was reported missing by her father after she failed to return home from her aunt’s house.April 27, 2022

