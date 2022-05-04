'How dare they!': Kamala Harris speaks out on Supreme Court draft opinion at abortion rights event

Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases04:16
Planned Parenthood calls Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade ‘dangerous’04:30
Women could face numerous health risks if Roe v. Wade is overturned03:37
Biden on Roe v. Wade: 'What are the next things that are going to be attacked?'01:48
Leaked SCOTUS opinion calls Roe v. Wade ‘egregiously wrong’02:19
States prepare for action after Supreme Court opinion leaked02:05
Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak08:35
- Now Playing
'How dare they!': Kamala Harris speaks out on Supreme Court draft opinion at abortion rights event02:24
- UP NEXT
Biden addresses potential Roe v. Wade reversal after Supreme Court draft leaked02:13
How states will proceed if Roe v. Wade is overturned02:35
Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked02:36
How overturning Roe v. Wade would affect access to abortions02:15
Watch: Man scales 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, is arrested on rooftop00:40
What’s next in process for draft opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade01:50
How Biden's stance on abortion has evolved over 50 years02:08
Next steps for Biden administration, Congress following leak of authentic Roe v. Wade draft05:26
Biden: Leaked opinion shows Supreme Court could make 'radical decision' on Roe v. Wade04:32
McConnell condemns leak of Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade03:01
Why reliance on abortion rights matter in Roe v. Wade debate01:44
Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections05:38
- UP NEXT
Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases04:16
Planned Parenthood calls Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade ‘dangerous’04:30
Women could face numerous health risks if Roe v. Wade is overturned03:37
Biden on Roe v. Wade: 'What are the next things that are going to be attacked?'01:48
Leaked SCOTUS opinion calls Roe v. Wade ‘egregiously wrong’02:19
States prepare for action after Supreme Court opinion leaked02:05
Play All