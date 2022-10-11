IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kamala Harris talks 'smoking weed' and emojis with Seth Myers

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Secret Service under fire again following VP Kamala Harris' motorcade accident

    01:01

  • Vice President Kamala Harris involved in motorcade accident

    00:25

  • Kamala Harris reacts to Biden calling MAGA philosophy 'semi-fascism’

    08:20

  • VP Harris: 'This is an activist court,' Dobbs decision led to 'suffering'

    01:29

  • Harris says Biden is in 'good spirits' as he recovers from Covid

    00:43

  • Harris, despite wave of critical media coverage, still beats DeSantis in 2024 polling

    05:15

  • 'This is a serious matter': Harris speaks on overturn of Roe v. Wade at Essence Festival

    03:10

  • Kamala Harris shoots 1 for 6 at field day event

    00:40

  • VP Harris: It was a 'great joy' watching Ketanji Brown Jackson 'taking people to school' during confirmation hearings

    05:15

  • VP Harris launches task force to ‘address online harassment and abuse’

    03:27

  • 'No more excuses': Harris calls for action after Tulsa hospital shooting

    00:57

  • Harris speaks out on Texas school shooting: 'Our hearts keep getting broken'

    02:41

  • Harris: Overturning Roe v. Wade would be 'extreme step backwards'

    03:19

  • Vice President Harris tests positive for Covid

    03:59

  • Biden reveals second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for Covid

    00:40

  • Vice President Harris meets first female president of Honduras

    00:53

  • Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says

    03:25

  • Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

    10:08

  • Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule

    03:20

NBC News

Kamala Harris talks 'smoking weed' and emojis with Seth Myers

01:46

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first appearance on late-night TV since taking office when she was a guest on "Late Night with Seth Myers."Oct. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Kamala Harris talks 'smoking weed' and emojis with Seth Myers

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Secret Service under fire again following VP Kamala Harris' motorcade accident

    01:01

  • Vice President Kamala Harris involved in motorcade accident

    00:25

  • Kamala Harris reacts to Biden calling MAGA philosophy 'semi-fascism’

    08:20

  • VP Harris: 'This is an activist court,' Dobbs decision led to 'suffering'

    01:29

  • Harris says Biden is in 'good spirits' as he recovers from Covid

    00:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All