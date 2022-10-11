Kamala Harris talks 'smoking weed' and emojis with Seth Myers

- Now Playing
Kamala Harris talks 'smoking weed' and emojis with Seth Myers01:46
- UP NEXT
Secret Service under fire again following VP Kamala Harris' motorcade accident01:01
Vice President Kamala Harris involved in motorcade accident00:25
Kamala Harris reacts to Biden calling MAGA philosophy 'semi-fascism’08:20
VP Harris: 'This is an activist court,' Dobbs decision led to 'suffering'01:29
Harris says Biden is in 'good spirits' as he recovers from Covid00:43
Harris, despite wave of critical media coverage, still beats DeSantis in 2024 polling05:15
'This is a serious matter': Harris speaks on overturn of Roe v. Wade at Essence Festival03:10
Kamala Harris shoots 1 for 6 at field day event00:40
VP Harris: It was a 'great joy' watching Ketanji Brown Jackson 'taking people to school' during confirmation hearings05:15
VP Harris launches task force to ‘address online harassment and abuse’03:27
'No more excuses': Harris calls for action after Tulsa hospital shooting00:57
Harris speaks out on Texas school shooting: 'Our hearts keep getting broken'02:41
Harris: Overturning Roe v. Wade would be 'extreme step backwards'03:19
Vice President Harris tests positive for Covid03:59
Biden reveals second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for Covid00:40
Vice President Harris meets first female president of Honduras00:53
Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says03:25
Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine10:08
Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule03:20
- Now Playing
Kamala Harris talks 'smoking weed' and emojis with Seth Myers01:46
- UP NEXT
Secret Service under fire again following VP Kamala Harris' motorcade accident01:01
Vice President Kamala Harris involved in motorcade accident00:25
Kamala Harris reacts to Biden calling MAGA philosophy 'semi-fascism’08:20
VP Harris: 'This is an activist court,' Dobbs decision led to 'suffering'01:29
Harris says Biden is in 'good spirits' as he recovers from Covid00:43
Play All