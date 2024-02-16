IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kansas City community honors victims of parade shooting
Community members in Kansas City, Mo., held a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the shooting after the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration that left at least one person dead and 22 more injured.Feb. 16, 2024

